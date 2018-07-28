Popular Inc (BPOP) Insider Richard L. Carrion Sells 200,000 Shares

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) insider Richard L. Carrion sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $10,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard L. Carrion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Richard L. Carrion sold 106,151 shares of Popular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,307,550.00.

Popular stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $648.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.70 million. Popular had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Popular from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

