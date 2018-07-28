Popular (BPOP) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Citigroup

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BPOP. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of Popular opened at $50.63 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Popular has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Popular had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $648.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard L. Carrion sold 106,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,307,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,050 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $16,032,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

