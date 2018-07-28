Polymetal International (POLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at Numis Securities

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective trimmed by Numis Securities from GBX 1,100 ($14.56) to GBX 1,000 ($13.24) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 900 ($11.91) to GBX 800 ($10.59) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Polymetal International to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 915 ($12.11) to GBX 940 ($12.44) in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International to a sector performer rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 910 ($12.05) to GBX 650 ($8.60) in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 890.14 ($11.78).

Shares of POLY stock traded down GBX 9.60 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 670 ($8.87). 1,270,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 729.60 ($9.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,367.91 ($18.11).

In other news, insider Christine Coignard bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.74) per share, for a total transaction of £36,300 ($48,047.65).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, Russia. The company also owns interests in various projects, including Omolon Hub, Amursk POX Hub, Albazino, Mayskoye, Okhotsk Hub, Voro, Kapan, Varvara, and Kyzyl projects.

