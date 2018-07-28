Polis Price Tops $1.14 on Top Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00013975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Polis has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $19,753.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 3,029,721 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

