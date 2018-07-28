Polaris Industries (PII) PT Lowered to $115.00 at SunTrust Banks

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target cut by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush set a $124.00 target price on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.36.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $137.66. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $95,638.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,090.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $28,998,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,272,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,607,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,185,000 after buying an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,599,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,264,000 after buying an additional 132,402 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,321,000 after buying an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the first quarter valued at $58,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

