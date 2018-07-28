PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $869.53 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,878,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 242,139 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $869,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot opened at $197.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $207.60. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gabelli started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.28.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

