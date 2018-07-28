Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Purchases 637 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $176,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $197.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $201.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.