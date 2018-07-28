Pixelworks (PXLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Pixelworks traded down $0.02, reaching $3.30, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 182,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.82. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Pixelworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

