Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Heritage Financial Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $244,376.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,928.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Spurling sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $336,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.