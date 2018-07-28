Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Popular Inc (BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Popular in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Popular’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

BPOP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of Popular opened at $50.63 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Popular has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Popular had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $648.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Carrion sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $10,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,151 shares of company stock worth $15,591,050 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Popular by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Popular by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Popular by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,071,000 after acquiring an additional 355,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Popular by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

