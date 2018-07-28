Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Microchip Technology (MCHP) Price Target to $150.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of Microchip Technology traded up $0.64, reaching $95.31, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,361,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,965. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $215,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 73,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

