Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on PACCAR Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2018 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. PACCAR has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

PACCAR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In other news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $644,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PACCAR by 1,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.