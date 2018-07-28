Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s FY2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLX. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group opened at $9.94 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 2.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.54 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 725.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,370,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.