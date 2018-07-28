Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) a $125.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKTR. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.92.
NKTR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 1,632,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.87 and a beta of 1.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $111.36.
In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $7,564,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $6,437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,728 shares of company stock worth $38,541,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.
