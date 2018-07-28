Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) a $125.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKTR. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.92.

NKTR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 1,632,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.87 and a beta of 1.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $7,564,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $6,437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,728 shares of company stock worth $38,541,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

