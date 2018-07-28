Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 94.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $39,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $182,677.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $63,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 42,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $167,747. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

