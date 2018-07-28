Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $213.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.49, for a total transaction of $8,099,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

