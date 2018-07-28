PGGM Investments Sells 247,316 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 247,316 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 7,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

NYSE:UNP opened at $148.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $101.41 and a twelve month high of $149.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

