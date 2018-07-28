Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. HSBC set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €138.50 ($162.94) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €160.69 ($189.04).

Shares of PFV opened at €139.80 ($164.47) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €101.60 ($119.53) and a 52-week high of €175.40 ($206.35).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

