Peugeot (UG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.60 ($27.76) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Peugeot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.28 ($26.21).

Shares of EPA UG opened at €19.15 ($22.53) on Tuesday. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a one year high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

