Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 200,990 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,990 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 503,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,106,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 139,338 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,381,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,937,000 after purchasing an additional 695,583 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America opened at $31.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $318.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Vining Sparks assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

