Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,356. The company has a market cap of $665.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $54,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $843,381. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.