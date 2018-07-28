People’s United Financial (PBCT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. People’s United Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 47.1508265460983 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.92. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

In other news, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 75,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,377,631.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,344,028.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,500. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

