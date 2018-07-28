PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

PMT opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.62%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $69,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Spector sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $130,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,422 shares of company stock worth $530,511 in the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 462,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

