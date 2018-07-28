PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

PennyMac Financial Services traded down $0.15, reaching $19.45, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 121,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.60 million. sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $103,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,543 shares of company stock worth $3,058,432 over the last ninety days. 45.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 63,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 160,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 46,723 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

