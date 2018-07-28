Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Position Lifted by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. comprises about 3.4% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $27,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 292,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 231,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. opened at $10.15 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $738.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.48). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.44 million. research analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

