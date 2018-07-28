Penn National Gaming (PENN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $807.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $814.87 million.Penn National Gaming also updated its FY18 guidance to approx $1.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.27.

Penn National Gaming opened at $31.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 92.84%. The firm had revenue of $826.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $217,627.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,860,342.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,502,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,940 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,770. Insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

