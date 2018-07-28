Penn National Gaming (PENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $826.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.15 million. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 92.84%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming updated its Q3 guidance to approx $0.44 EPS and its FY18 guidance to approx $1.75 EPS.

Penn National Gaming traded down $1.26, hitting $31.24, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,115. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlino sold 84,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $2,846,722.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 102,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $3,117,876.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,714,161.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,940 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,770. 10.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.