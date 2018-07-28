Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the first quarter worth $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 26.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

In other Evans Bancorp news, insider Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $29,592.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $137,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $179,550.

Evans Bancorp opened at $47.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

