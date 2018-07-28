Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 287,859 Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 287,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Separately, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,006,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners opened at $12.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Construction Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $14.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. equities analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

