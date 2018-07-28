Pembroke Management LTD Has $17.94 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (LCII)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.79% of LCI Industries worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $227,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $204,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in LCI Industries by 45.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

In related news, Director Virginia Henkels acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.55 per share, with a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,463.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,857,634.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries opened at $87.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.03. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 23.14%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

