Pegasus Partners Ltd. Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5,960.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Ventas opened at $55.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.71. Ventas had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.96%.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,645,601.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,220,402.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock worth $5,353,663. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

