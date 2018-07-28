Pegasus Partners Ltd. Invests $3.27 Million in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Stock

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Express Scripts by 147.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Express Scripts by 364.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESRX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.68.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ESRX opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.