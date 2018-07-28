Peerplays Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,162.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $2,162.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00045632 BTC on popular exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, RuDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003860 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00410546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00180506 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,544,694 coins and its circulating supply is 4,427,077 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, RuDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

