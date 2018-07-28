Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Huntsworth (HNT)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.79) price target on the stock. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Huntsworth from GBX 109 ($1.44) to GBX 165 ($2.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of Huntsworth stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.46) on Tuesday. Huntsworth has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.26).

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 2.60 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Huntsworth had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.

