PDF Solutions (PDFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PDFS. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of PDF Solutions traded down $0.11, reaching $10.62, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 127,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.50 and a beta of 1.35. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.