PCM (PCMI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PCM earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.701010756146 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of PCM traded up $0.05, reaching $19.95, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 358,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,135. The stock has a market cap of $187.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. PCM has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.98 million. PCM had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 14.21%. sell-side analysts predict that PCM will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of PCM to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

