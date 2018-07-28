Paypal (PYPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PayPal continues to benefit from its growing number of acquisitions and strategic partnerships with CaixaBank, Bankia, HSBC and Barclays Bank. All these remain positive for its improving customer base. Additionally, the introduction of new services and offers for the debit and credit card users are helping it to attract new customers to the platform. We believe this will continue to benefit the company’s total payment volume. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, foreign exchange fluctuations, interest rate risks and intensifying competition are major concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on PYPL. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a $87.38 rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paypal from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.49.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. 14,267,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,778,169. Paypal has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Paypal will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,927,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,753.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,157. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 16,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

