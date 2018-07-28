Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Shares Bought by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 297.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 22.4% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Paycom Software by 7.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $305,088.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,469. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. First Analysis lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Paycom Software opened at $108.01 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.42 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 42.85%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

