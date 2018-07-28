Paul Sagan Sells 39,100 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Paul Sagan sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $3,108,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,266,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Sagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Paul Sagan sold 39,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $2,975,119.00.

Akamai Technologies opened at $79.64 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,356,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,068,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after buying an additional 229,564 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,179 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,422,000. Finally, Numen Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $12,719,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.03.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

