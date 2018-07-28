Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy traded up $0.93, reaching $16.97, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 5,425,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,552. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $854.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,410,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,741 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 195.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,461,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,282 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 945.5% in the first quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,852,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,509,000 after acquiring an additional 763,411 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

