Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Macquarie

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTEN. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Societe Generale cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.18. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.96 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 123,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.