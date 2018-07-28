Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEGI. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Pattern Energy Group traded up $0.06, hitting $18.42, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,569,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,215. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $111.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 26.62%. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 889.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

