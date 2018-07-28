Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will report $560.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $561.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.74 million. Party City Holdco posted sales of $544.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $507.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 812,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,265. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,143,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,487,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $20,593,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 833,855 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,023,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 312,921 shares during the period.

Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

