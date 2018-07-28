Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

EPD opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

