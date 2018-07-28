Park National (PRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The firm presently has a $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

PRK stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 51.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

