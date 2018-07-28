Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,548,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $316,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $58.22 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.