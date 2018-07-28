Palouse Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 2.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,060,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,466 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 557.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 823,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,277,000 after purchasing an additional 698,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3,366.7% during the first quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,045,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.79.

Shares of Prudential Financial opened at $98.89 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $92.05 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

