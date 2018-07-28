Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $761,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,407,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,494,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 268,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,151,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 274,544 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 691,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4,796.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 682,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 668,145 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF opened at $24.96 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.

