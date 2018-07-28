Palladium Partners LLC Sells 4,621 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Shares of SWKS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $234,505.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,604,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

