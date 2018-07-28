Palladium Partners LLC Invests $13.14 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,138,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $67.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $56.46 and a 52 week high of $69.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

